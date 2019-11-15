Albuquerque family mourns woman who was killed by suspected drunk driver

Kai Porter
Updated: November 15, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: November 15, 2019 04:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A family of a woman who was killed by a suspected drunk driver is calling for change.
Alexis Llanas, 21, was killed on Central near 98th Street.
“Lexi, she was a beautiful girl, she had so many things that she wanted to do,” said the victim’s grandmother, Sophie Lopez. “She wanted to get married. She wanted to have kids. She was an excellent makeup artist. For her to have this happen to her, in this kind of way, is hard for us. It's very hard, and I would never wish that on no one.”
Lexi's family said she was the designated driver for her boyfriend and another man at a quinceañera Saturday night.
After they left, police said Lexi pulled over because one of the men was getting sick.
That's when police said the two men started to argue, and stepped into Central.
Police say Lexi got out and tried to calm the situation before a suspected drunk driver crashed into the entire group.
“The blow, the impact that she took, it killed her instantly,” Lopez said.
Police said the two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Lexi's family said this is another tragic example of why our state leaders and lawmakers need to do more to end DWI.
“I want to ask the governor, Michelle, can you please do something about this state it's too much deaths from people drinking,” Lopez said.
The suspected drunk driver was released, and has not been charged yet. Investigators are waiting on the results of a blood test.
On memorial fund has been set up through Wells Fargo bank for Alexis. You can make a donation at any location. The account is under her sister’s name, Desiree Solis.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company