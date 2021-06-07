Albuquerque family says man shot at their vehicle in road rage incident

"Bullets went through the back windshield, luckily he didn't hit us, but he was definitely aiming to kill," the woman said.

The woman is no stranger to gun violence. In 2019, she saved a man's life after he was shot.

"For me to have saved somebody's life because they were shot and then to get shot at, ya know, it's just unbelievable. It's very ironic," she said.

Now, she wants the suspect to be caught and the violence in Albuquerque to stop.

"We're supposed to help each other, and what's going on now in Albuquerque is not what we're about," she said.