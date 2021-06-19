Albuquerque family still seeking justice 8 years after son's murder

Richard said his son's killing was the result of an argument between the neighbors over a barking dog.

"So he put his knee on him and went to stab him, in a matter of 20 to 25 seconds he stabbed him 28 times all over the body, the upper torso, the lower torso and left the scene. And left my son there to die," Richard said.

KOB 4 reached out to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas for an update on the case. He sent the following statement:

"We continue to work vigorously with state, federal and international law enforcement partners to seek the individual responsible for this tragic crime and bring justice for Mr. Sanchez's family."

Richard is hoping someone who sees this story will know where the suspect is and turn him in, bringing justice and closure for his son and their family.