Albuquerque family survives shooting in Walmart parking lot, warns others

He claimed that a teenager inside the car shot at his family.

"I ducked down into the car and I tell my wife 'hey they're shooting, get down.' And they get off about three to four shots and then they drove off," said Bibber.

Shots that could've hit his two and 8-year-old children, who were also in the car.

"My 8-year-old started screaming right away and afterwards asked me 'what, why?' And I have to tell her it's just the social being nowadays that people think it's OK," Bibber said.

Bibber believes this incident is more evidence of a bigger issue in Albuquerque: teenagers illegally buying and irresponsibly using guns.

"Not even caring who's walking by or who's driving by. If there would've been a car driving by that person could've gotten shot," said Bibber.

He got a clear photo of the car's license plate as it drove off, and turned to social media to warn his neighbors about what happened.

"It does scare the living crap out of me that one day I'm gonna get shot just for no reason. Just because they think of a reason to shoot."

This incident has left this family so shaken up that they say they're considering moving out of Albuquerque.








