Albuquerque family's home ransacked

"The house was completely ransacked, every cabinet door was open the beds were flipped. Our drawers and our dressers were pulled out," said Michelle Horn.

Horn lives in the area of Candelaria and Moon. She said she believes someone scaled her fence and broke through her doggy door.

"They took all of our groceries and toiletries and everything," she said. "So they were in and out, in and out."

They made the discovery on Dec. 29.

When they got home from vacation they noticed the power had been shut off and the phone lines had been ripped from the wall.

Knocking out the power meant all the cameras they had set up were useless. Horn said their washer and dryer were even unplugged and moved, as if they were the next items to go.

"I don't know if it was in the middle of the night or in the day time. It seems like they couldn't have been so quiet all the time that nobody heard anybody or seen anything suspicious," she said.

Horn said she did file a police report, but hasn't heard much. She's hoping anyone in the neighborhood with any possible information will come forward.

Meanwhile, police want to remind everyone to get to know your neighbors in an effort to watch out for one another to prevent crime.