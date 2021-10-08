Albuquerque FBI Citizens Academy taking applications

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 08, 2021 08:51 AM
Created: October 08, 2021 08:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you've ever wanted to work with the FBI, you may soon get a chance to see what it is all about.
Applications are being accepted for the next FBI Citizens Academy in Albuquerque. The program consists of eight sessions that gives business, religious, civic and community leaders an inside look at the FBI.
To be eligible, you must:
The class will take place each Wednesday 6-9 p.m. from March 9 to April 27 at the Albuquerque Field Office. The program will also include Friday session in April, yet TBA.
Applications are due December 3. Applicants who do not get accepted will get put on the waiting list for the next class.
