Albuquerque featured in Saturday Night Live Trump sketch

Ryan Laughlin
October 27, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico was on display during Saturday Night Live’s opening sketch that was set in Albuquerque.

The evening comedy show frequently makes jokes that poke fun at President Trump and other political figures. Since the president’s recent visit to New Mexico for a campaign rally, SNL writers decided Albuquerque was the right place for this sketch.

Alec Baldwin played his familiar role as Donald Trump in a nearly nine minute bit where he pretended to be at campaign rally.

"So, great to be here in the great city of Albacore, tuna capital of the United States,” Baldwin said in the sketch.

New Mexicans had different opinions about how the city was portrayed in the sketch.

“Not funny, I think it was just stupid. It was just dumb,” said one resident.

Others just acknowledged the sketch for its comedy.

"It's funny. I mean, it's all in humor, right?" said another resident.

Baldwin made reference to the president’s recent comments about building a wall on the southern border of Colorado. Trump later tweeted he was kidding about those comments, but that did not stop SNL writers from using his comments in the show.

“Well, I'm from Colorado, so it made me laugh because obviously he doesn't know New Mexico is New Mexico,” said a woman from Colorado. “It just made it all the more apparent."

The rest of the sketch had appearances from other “Trump supporters”. To watch the full sketch, click here.

