Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19

Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 16, 2020 11:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pete V. Domenici United States Courthouse will be closed for two days to be cleaned after a patron tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources told KOB 4 that it was an FBI agent who testified at the courthouse earlier this week. 

Advertisement

Court officials say they have no indication that court staff was in direct contact with the patron, but the decision to close the courthouse is to ensure the safety and health of all. Staff members who were in the same area as the patron have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. 

The courthouse has been operating with a limited staff on site since March 16.

If you have a case scheduled before the court on April 16 or April 17, please contact the judge's chambers for information on your case. Contact information can be found here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor says social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses
Governor says social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses
Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Counties in northwest part of the state see surge in COVID-19 cases
Counties in northwest part of the state see surge in COVID-19 cases
New Mexico to join pilot US effort on contact tracing
New Mexico to join pilot US effort on contact tracing
New Mexico small businesses hit amid rising unemployment
New Mexico small businesses hit amid rising unemployment
Advertisement


Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19
Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19
New Mexico diocese 1st to resume public US Mass amid virus
New Mexico diocese 1st to resume public US Mass amid virus
Governor says social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses
Governor says social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses
Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns as virus cases rise
Navajo Nation extends weekend lockdowns as virus cases rise
Albuquerque business sets up website to spread positivity
Albuquerque business sets up website to spread positivity