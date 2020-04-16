Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pete V. Domenici United States Courthouse will be closed for two days to be cleaned after a patron tested positive for COVID-19.
Sources told KOB 4 that it was an FBI agent who testified at the courthouse earlier this week.
Court officials say they have no indication that court staff was in direct contact with the patron, but the decision to close the courthouse is to ensure the safety and health of all. Staff members who were in the same area as the patron have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The courthouse has been operating with a limited staff on site since March 16.
If you have a case scheduled before the court on April 16 or April 17, please contact the judge's chambers for information on your case. Contact information can be found here.
