Albuquerque fifth grader shares her review of online learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Online schooling is underway for Albuquerque Public Schools. Taylor Ray, a 5th grade student at Valle Vista, gave her review of how distance learning is going so far.

"It’s been nice being able to stay home a lot, but it's also been kind of hard because you can't go to very many places, and it's hard because I'm stuck with my sisters all day long,” she said.