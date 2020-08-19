Albuquerque fifth grader shares her review of online learning | KOB 4
Albuquerque fifth grader shares her review of online learning

Casey Torres
Updated: August 19, 2020 01:45 PM
Created: August 19, 2020 01:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Online schooling is underway for Albuquerque Public Schools. Taylor Ray, a 5th grade student at Valle Vista, gave her review of how distance learning is going so far.

"It’s been nice being able to stay home a lot, but it's also been kind of hard because you can't go to very many places, and it's hard because I'm stuck with my sisters all day long,” she said.

She also doesn’t get to see her friends. Taylor said she chats with them online instead. However, there are some perks to working from home.

"My favorite would be that I don't have to do as much work,” she said.

But her parents don’t have it as easy. Taylor is the middle child, so her parents have to keep an eye on three children.

Luckily, Taylor has her new virtual learning set up down pat so their help isn’t needed as much. When it comes to rating her teacher, Taylor gave a high rating.

"I say she's a 10 because with the online schooling, she's been very good at it. She's assigned us a lot of homework and stuff to keep us busy and not be playing video games all day,” she said.


