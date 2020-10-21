Albuquerque film industry makes slow comeback | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque film industry makes slow comeback

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 21, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: October 21, 2020 04:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —After months of being shuttered by the pandemic, the film industry is slowly getting back to business with new safety measures in place.

"But, we are slowly starting to get back on to set—both strategically and carefully,” said Karen Criswell, film liaison for the city of Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Criswell took the job as the city’s liaison about a month after the pandemic hit New Mexico.

"We have a small number, as I said, we're gradually working our way back on to set, of a variety of different productions that are filming in the Albuquerque area. From PSAs to feature films,” she added.

After months of paused productions, filming is pressing play. However, city officials can’t say how quickly.

"We're just starting, and so we don't have any real data yet to give the public,” Criswell said.

The city launched a new online permitting process for productions that Criswell said has been useful in reducing person-to-person contact. She said the industry is setting its own rules for COVID safety. 

"The industry takes it very seriously,” she said. “They've laid out incredibly stringent regulations for the industry to work by."

Even with the new regulations, some productions have already had to halt productions just as they were beginning. Last week, Netflix announced the suspension of its production “The Harder They Fall”—a western starring Idris Elba. The announcement came less than a month after production started because two people involved with the film tested positive for COVID. 

With the future of the industry still up in the air, Criswell reiterated that getting things back to normal will take time.

"But, I do think getting the economy back on track is on everyone's mind, and I think if we continue this gradual and strategic process of getting back into production and do it safely—and follow the guidelines—then, I think it is a good thing for Albuquerque,” Criswell said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results
Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions
Pope Francis, center, makes the sign of the cross during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary
Election officials may need backup poll workers
Election officials may need backup poll workers
AVANGRID acquires PNM Resources to create national renewable energy platform
AVANGRID acquires PNM Resources to create national renewable energy platform
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
Advertisement


State officials express concern over use of field hospitals for COVID patients
State officials express concern over use of field hospitals for COVID patients
Albuquerque planning enforcement 'blitz' to make sure public health order is being followed
Albuquerque planning enforcement 'blitz' to make sure public health order is being followed
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases
Restaurants adjusting to new COVID-safe guidance from the state
Restaurants adjusting to new COVID-safe guidance from the state
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results