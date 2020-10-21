Albuquerque film industry makes slow comeback

After months of paused productions, filming is pressing play. However, city officials can’t say how quickly.

"We're just starting, and so we don't have any real data yet to give the public,” Criswell said.

The city launched a new online permitting process for productions that Criswell said has been useful in reducing person-to-person contact. She said the industry is setting its own rules for COVID safety.

"The industry takes it very seriously,” she said. “They've laid out incredibly stringent regulations for the industry to work by."

Even with the new regulations, some productions have already had to halt productions just as they were beginning. Last week, Netflix announced the suspension of its production “The Harder They Fall”—a western starring Idris Elba. The announcement came less than a month after production started because two people involved with the film tested positive for COVID.

With the future of the industry still up in the air, Criswell reiterated that getting things back to normal will take time.

"But, I do think getting the economy back on track is on everyone's mind, and I think if we continue this gradual and strategic process of getting back into production and do it safely—and follow the guidelines—then, I think it is a good thing for Albuquerque,” Criswell said.