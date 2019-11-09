Albuquerque Film Office kicks off workshops to help grow film workforce

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Film Office is kicking off a series of workshops to help fill the gaps in the film workforce.
“The film industry right now in Albuquerque is growing, it's thriving, it's growing at an unprecedented rate,” said Amber Dodson, film liaison at the Albuquerque Film Office.
The city has already issued about 100 more film industry permits than they did in all of 2018.
Dodson said the industry has a variety of workforce needs.
“Construction to electric to makeup, hair, line producing,” she said.
People can ask industry professionals like Dwight Harrison questions about what they do. Harrison works as a production assistant on set. He passes on tips to others about what it takes to make things run smoothly on set.
“Being assertive, being time efficient, learning to take command, definitely learning how to engage with different people, different scenarios, thinking on your feet at all times and having a good attitude–that's the most important thing,” he said.
