Albuquerque Fire Rescue creates 6-floor haunted house

"Each floor is its own theme," said David Meyers, a driver with AFR. "So you experience something different each floor. Something spooky, or creepy or scary. It's gonna be pretty good."

KOB 4 got a sneak peek of the "Grandma's House" room. There were creepy dolls laying around in a kitchen setting. Meyers said the recommended ages are 14 and up, but parents can take their younger kiddos if they think they can handle it.

Meyers said there are a few jump scares, but it’s really the themes that do all the scaring.

If the haunted tower is too scary, there are more activities at the parking lot. There will be free costume giveaways, trunk or treating, safety displays from the police and fire departments and more.

Inside the academy, there will be a carnival with different games built by each fire station.

Everything is free, but AFR is asking for one thing:

"We’re just asking for a canned good," Meyers said. "We’re gonna give that to Family Community Services to fill their pantry before Thanksgiving."

It’s been months of planning and nearly two weeks of construction, but Meyers said it’s worth it.

"Having our families here, having our friends here, having the community here and celebrating something good and doing something wholesome and fun is good for the soul,” he said.

There will be a Park and Ride for the event as there is only handicapped parking available. Here are the Park and Ride locations: