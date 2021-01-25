Albuquerque Fire Rescue H.E.A.R.T. team sees growing need for services amid pandemic

Danielle Todesco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —It’s no secret that Albuquerque Fire Rescue is busy. Their firefighters and paramedics are constantly responding to calls, and often times they respond to repeat calls from the same person.
That’s where the AFR H.E.A.R.T team comes in, which stands for Home Engagement Alternative Response Team. The crew consists of six paramedics, a service dog named Rigley, a peer support person to help connect people with city services, and a contractor to modify people’s homes for their specific needs.
“What we try to do is just connect those people to those services, and hopefully we can better their situation,” said AFR Lieutenant, Bryan Breeswine.
Lt. Breeswine said H.E.A.R.T. was formed over two years ago with the intent of minimizing calls from people who need more help than 911 can give.
“Allows us to have our front line response units more available for the higher calls,” he said.
The program relies on city services to help people with consistent needs. They have fall prevention, harm reduction, senior services and financial aid.
“Those important relationships are what guide us and help us guide others,” Lt. Breeswine said.
And Breeswine said the need is only growing. With the pandemic, they’ve also been helping with COVID testing and vaccinations. They said they hope the team’s reach will only continue to expand.
