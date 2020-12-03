Albuquerque Fire Rescue keeps an eye on abandoned homes

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The colder temperatures during winter can attract squatters to abandoned homes which can lead to house fires as they try to keep warm.
Lt. Tom Ruiz, the spokesperson for Albuquerque Fire Rescue, said abandoned house fires are riskier for firefighters to tackle because they are an enclosed building, usually boarded up.
“They’re (AFR crews) not able to ventilate that house as they would be able to ventilate a sort of quote-on-quote, normal house,” said Lt. Ruiz during a phone interview.
In the past few days, AFR said they’ve responded to three fires believed to have been started by squatters.
The City of Albuquerque’s Abandoned and Dilapidated Abatement Property Team (ADAPT) reports about 70 fires in and outside vacant buildings over the last 14 months.
AFR does not want to catch up to that number. If a person sees a squatter in their neighborhood, they are asked to call 311 or 911 if they spot criminal activity.
A home can be referred to the ADAPT program by emailing fmoadapt@cabq.gov.
