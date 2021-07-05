Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to nearly 30 fires on the Fourth of July | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to nearly 30 fires on the Fourth of July

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 05, 2021 05:17 PM
Created: July 05, 2021 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-Illegal fireworks sparked concern around Albuquerque on the Fourth of July, and kept fire crews busy.

"We do the best that we can to respond to those calls in terms of illegal fireworks, but it really is - our frontline fire units are really meant to respond to those EMS calls and those fire calls," said Lt. Tom Ruiz, public information officer for Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

AFR said they dealt with 21 outdoor fires in the city limits, four brush fires, one small structure fire, among other calls.

Officials said they received 65 calls related to outside fires, 11 structure fires and one car fire in 2020. In 2019, there were 52 outside fires and two structure fires. 

Ruiz did not know if citations or cease and desist orders were handed out on the Fourth of July because city offices were closed Monday.

“If those folks continue to light off illegal fireworks, the neighbors around them, if you want to report them to our 311 - or our app that is available," he said.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police shoot suspected bait car thief in NE Albuquerque
Police shoot suspected bait car thief in NE Albuquerque
Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartment complex
Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartment complex
Albuquerque police investigate death of 4-year-old in swimming pool
Albuquerque police investigate death of 4-year-old in swimming pool
Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot
Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot
Albuquerque man gets prison for threatening a police officer
Albuquerque man gets prison for threatening a police officer