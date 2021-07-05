Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to nearly 30 fires on the Fourth of July

Ryan Laughlin
July 05, 2021
Created: July 05, 2021 03:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-Illegal fireworks sparked concern around Albuquerque on the Fourth of July, and kept fire crews busy.
"We do the best that we can to respond to those calls in terms of illegal fireworks, but it really is - our frontline fire units are really meant to respond to those EMS calls and those fire calls," said Lt. Tom Ruiz, public information officer for Albuquerque Fire Rescue.
AFR said they dealt with 21 outdoor fires in the city limits, four brush fires, one small structure fire, among other calls.
Officials said they received 65 calls related to outside fires, 11 structure fires and one car fire in 2020. In 2019, there were 52 outside fires and two structure fires.
Ruiz did not know if citations or cease and desist orders were handed out on the Fourth of July because city offices were closed Monday.
“If those folks continue to light off illegal fireworks, the neighbors around them, if you want to report them to our 311 - or our app that is available," he said.
