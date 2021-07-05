Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to nearly 30 fires on the Fourth of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-Illegal fireworks sparked concern around Albuquerque on the Fourth of July, and kept fire crews busy.

"We do the best that we can to respond to those calls in terms of illegal fireworks, but it really is - our frontline fire units are really meant to respond to those EMS calls and those fire calls," said Lt. Tom Ruiz, public information officer for Albuquerque Fire Rescue.