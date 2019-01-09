Albuquerque Fire Rescue short on firefighters; Launches lateral hiring campaign

The new incentive package for lateral hires is aimed at making the department more equipped for the job.

The current shortage of firefighters is affecting response times. Ruiz told KOB that increased calls have added 10 to 15 seconds to response times each year.

"The call volume continues to go up, and our call time response has gone up as a result of that,” said Ruiz.

Additionally, Ruiz said that last year they had nearly 110,000 calls for service and around 90 percent of those calls were for medical emergencies.

"We need these lateral firefighters and we need anyone to apply. It's an awesome career, it's a very fulfilling and rewarding career," said Ruiz.