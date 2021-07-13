Albuquerque Fire Station 7 dedicated to late city councilor

Members of the community gathered to remember all that Sanchez did for the city. He had worked as a councilor for 15 years, and before that, served on the Bernalillo County Commission for eight years.

"Ken had to be one of the most positive people I've ever met," Elaine Romero, a policy analyst for Sanchez, said. "He always found the silver lining so today you guys celebrate Ken and his life and his birthday today."