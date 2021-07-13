Albuquerque Fire Station 7 dedicated to late city councilor

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 13, 2021 07:25 AM
Created: July 13, 2021 07:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque renamed Fire Station 7 to honor late City Councilor Ken Sanchez.
The District 1 councilor, who died last year, would have turned 65 years old Monday.
Members of the community gathered to remember all that Sanchez did for the city. He had worked as a councilor for 15 years, and before that, served on the Bernalillo County Commission for eight years.
"Ken had to be one of the most positive people I've ever met," Elaine Romero, a policy analyst for Sanchez, said. "He always found the silver lining so today you guys celebrate Ken and his life and his birthday today."
A plaque was also set in place to honor Sanchez's legacy.
“I cannot think of a more appropriate tribute to my father, Ken Sanchez, as public safety was always so important to my him and he was beyond excited to open Fire Station 7 and ensure the safety of his community and first responders,” Jaclyn Sanchez said.
Fire Station 7 was built in December 2012.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company