Albuquerque Fisher House will provide a home for veteran families | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque Fisher House will provide a home for veteran families

Casey Torres
October 18, 2019 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Fisher House was donated to the New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System earlier this month by the Fisher House Foundation.

Advertisement

The foundation donates homes to VA offices across the country and in Europe. The one located near San Pedro Drive is their 85th donation.

A veteran's family can stay at the home while a veteran is receiving extended inpatient care at the VA Medical Center.

"The main goal of the Fisher House is to make a family feel at home," said Denise Austin, a board member with the Friends of New Mexico Fisher House. "Not have those stress and worries of the financial, what you're going to do, where you're going to stay, how you're going to eat."

Crews are currently working on final touches, but the goal is for families to live in the home before the end of the year for free.

There are 16 suites inside the home. Up to four family members can stay in each room, but they have to meet a few requirements before moving in.

Some of the requirements are:

  • You must be referred by the family physician.
  • You have to live 50 miles from New Mexico Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
  • Be active with the veteran's treatment plan.

The Fisher House is in walking distance of the hospital which makes it easier on families and their veterans. Although it's not open yet, people can start applying to possibly stay at the Fisher House.

You can click here for more information.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: October 18, 2019 06:27 PM
Created: October 18, 2019 11:37 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Hotel ousts singer Gretchen Wilson following noise complaint
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Advertisement



Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen
Farmers harvest first legal hemp crop in the state
Farmers harvest first legal hemp crop in the state
There's a Better Way program put on hold for at least three months
There's a Better Way program put on hold for at least three months
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun