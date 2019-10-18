Albuquerque Fisher House will provide a home for veteran families

"The main goal of the Fisher House is to make a family feel at home," said Denise Austin, a board member with the Friends of New Mexico Fisher House. "Not have those stress and worries of the financial, what you're going to do, where you're going to stay, how you're going to eat."

Crews are currently working on final touches, but the goal is for families to live in the home before the end of the year for free.

There are 16 suites inside the home. Up to four family members can stay in each room, but they have to meet a few requirements before moving in.

Some of the requirements are:

You must be referred by the family physician.

You have to live 50 miles from New Mexico Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Be active with the veteran's treatment plan.

The Fisher House is in walking distance of the hospital which makes it easier on families and their veterans. Although it's not open yet, people can start applying to possibly stay at the Fisher House.

You can click here for more information.