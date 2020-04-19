Albuquerque furniture store donates mattresses to health care workers in quarantine | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque furniture store donates mattresses to health care workers in quarantine

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 19, 2020 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — American Home Furniture Store found a way to give back to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic

The company gave out 200 mattresses over two weeks to medical workers who are self-quarantining to keep their families safe.

Advertisement

"We've had people crying," said Jack Freed, marketing manager for American Home Furniture. "Saying they're so thrilled and happy they're really appreciative."

The company is planning to partner with hospitals in the coming weeks to donate mattresses to staff at the hospitals.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19
Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19
Law enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19, exposes 41 APD employees
Law enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19, exposes 41 APD employees
Albuquerque furniture store donates mattresses to health care workers in quarantine
Albuquerque furniture store donates mattresses to health care workers in quarantine
Advertisement


2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19
Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19
Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced
Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced
Albuquerque furniture store donates mattresses to health care workers in quarantine
Albuquerque furniture store donates mattresses to health care workers in quarantine