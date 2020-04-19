Albuquerque furniture store donates mattresses to health care workers in quarantine

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — American Home Furniture Store found a way to give back to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic
The company gave out 200 mattresses over two weeks to medical workers who are self-quarantining to keep their families safe.
"We've had people crying," said Jack Freed, marketing manager for American Home Furniture. "Saying they're so thrilled and happy they're really appreciative."
The company is planning to partner with hospitals in the coming weeks to donate mattresses to staff at the hospitals.
