Albuquerque gas station charges nearly $7 a gallon

One local, KOB 4 spoke with, says the high prices at the particular gas station - is nothing new.

“This has been going on for the last four years, when gas was a $1.85 these guys had it at $4.98. They have been ripping off people for a long time,” Henry Zachery said.

KOB 4 asked the clerk working behind the counter who sets their prices and why is it so high? While he didn't go on camera, he said the owner can set the price to what ever he wants, it's his freedom.

Back outside, neighbors have their theories as to why this pump is more expensive.

“They get everybody from the airport that doesn't know better and not familiar with Albuquerque.”

But even for locals-- just seeing $7.00 is giving them sticker shock.

“Things are crazy it's getting crazy out here, gas prices like $6.00 some places, I like to go places below $4.00,” said Terrance Jackson.

Finding gas at that price anymore is no easy task. But with work commutes, Little League practice, getting gas becomes a habit, even if it drains the bank account.

“I don't know, this is my usual gas station that I usually stop at,” said Mateo Apachito.

But other people are making back up plans, on two wheels.

“My bicycle is going to be ready very soon,” Florentino Gonzalez said.

Early Tuesday, KOB 4 reached out to the Independent Petroleum Producers of New Mexico and the New Mexico Oil & Gas Association to ask if there are any regulations to prevent gas stations from charging $2.00 more than the average price --but they have not gotten back.