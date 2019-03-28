Albuquerque getting national attention for data-driven crime fighting

"We have technical capabilities that are truly cutting edge," District Attorney Raul Torrez said.

Albuquerque's Crime Strategies unit is a group responsible for helping prosecutors get their work done smarter.

For example, in the case of Yoan Santiesteban, the Crime Strategies unit was able to use advanced technology to be able to pinpoint the defendant next to the crime scene and match him to multiple other crimes scenes at the same time.

Santiesteban was already wanted for homicides and then admitted to another homicide, meaning he'll stay locked up even longer. The Crime Strategies unit is just getting started.

"We're able to actually aggregate and bring in data and information from multiple data sources in a blink of an eye and then analyze it in ways that larger cities and larger DA offices around the country can't do," said Torrez.

Torrez says the Crime Strategies unit will be fully operational by the time of the symposium.