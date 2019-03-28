Albuquerque getting national attention for data-driven crime fighting
Ryan Laughlin
March 28, 2019 07:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Prosecutors from all over the country will be coming to Albuquerque for the Intelligence Driven Prosecution Symposium on April 29.
Scott Darnell works with the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and says he's invested in the city's fight against crime for a lot of reasons.
"Personally, I have a four-year-old and a six-year-old, and we love this community. We want them to grow up in this community, we want our family to be safe," Darnell said. That's why the Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the district attorney to try something new.
"We have technical capabilities that are truly cutting edge," District Attorney Raul Torrez said.
Albuquerque's Crime Strategies unit is a group responsible for helping prosecutors get their work done smarter.
For example, in the case of Yoan Santiesteban, the Crime Strategies unit was able to use advanced technology to be able to pinpoint the defendant next to the crime scene and match him to multiple other crimes scenes at the same time.
Santiesteban was already wanted for homicides and then admitted to another homicide, meaning he'll stay locked up even longer. The Crime Strategies unit is just getting started.
"We're able to actually aggregate and bring in data and information from multiple data sources in a blink of an eye and then analyze it in ways that larger cities and larger DA offices around the country can't do," said Torrez.
Torrez says the Crime Strategies unit will be fully operational by the time of the symposium.
