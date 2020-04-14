Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen

The lawsuit states, "Uncertain times are precisely when fundamental rights -- like the right to keep and bear arms for self-defense -- must be protected."

Sanchez claims his business helps keep the community safe.

"We are indeed doing education courses, just one person, one trainer at six feet social distancing," he said. "And we're allowing for military and law enforcement to utilize our ranges."

A spokesperson for the governor said Calibers' gun range is only allowed to stay open for law enforcement-- and by appointment only.

The governor's office released the following statement in response to Calibers:

The state has taken and will continue to take an extremely broad view of what is considered non-essential to public health amid this pandemic. Gun stores are hardly the only entity having to adapt as we work to stem illnesses and prevent deaths. No one is happy about closing in-person business in our state – no one, including the governor. But it is inarguable that the only way we get through this pandemic with the fewest number of deaths that we can manage is to limit travel outside of the home to the greatest extent possible – and while we as an administration unequivocally support the constitutional right to purchase a firearm, we recognize that right does not correspond to a right to congregate in a store and infect neighbors and workers and public safety officers amid an unprecedented global pandemic.?“ Nora Meyers Sackett, spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham