Albuquerque gym owner hopeful for the new year

Grace Reader
Updated: January 02, 2021 10:46 PM
Created: January 02, 2021 09:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a normal year, this would be the time when New Year's resolution hopefuls and people full of post-holiday guilt would flood the gyms, but this is not a normal year.
"January, February, March is really where we make most of our money as a gym, so we are excited, a little bit scared to see how this new year is going to roll out," said Reece Killebrew, the owner of Republiq, a gym in Albuquerque.
This is a critical time for gyms if they want to keep the doors open, but they can only do so much business during a pandemic.
"The struggle for a lot of gyms now is since we want to try and get as many members in the door as possible, the capacity restrictions are going to be the hard part for us," Killebrew said.
Killebrew said he thinks this year could boost business for them though, in the long run.
"I think that what this year has shown us is, you know, being healthy is super important," he said. "For our gym and a lot of gyms like ours, people are beating down the door ready to get back in the gym."
In the red tier —where most counties in New Mexico sit right now — gyms are open at 25% capacity, or 75 people, whichever is less.
