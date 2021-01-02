Albuquerque gym owner hopeful for the new year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a normal year, this would be the time when New Year's resolution hopefuls and people full of post-holiday guilt would flood the gyms, but this is not a normal year.

"January, February, March is really where we make most of our money as a gym, so we are excited, a little bit scared to see how this new year is going to roll out," said Reece Killebrew, the owner of Republiq, a gym in Albuquerque.