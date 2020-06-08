Albuquerque gyms adopt COVID-19 safety protocols

People who want to practice their boxing with the punching bags need to keep some space as well.

To follow the public health order of gyms allowed to run at 50% maximum capacity, Republiq offers a scheduling app to members. A member can schedule a time for an open work out.

Killebrew said the app limits their space to 22 people at a time including staff, which is less than 50% occupancy. However, he said that is fine with him as long as people feel comfortable.

When people go to the gym, they can choose to work out by following 10 different workouts on white boards. Killebrew said coaches will be around (while wearing masks) to help anyone. They will keep their distance if needed.