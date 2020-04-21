Albuquerque health coach shares tips to help you sleep amid COVID-19 stress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sleep can be hard to come by amid the outbreak for some people.



Stephanie Mercado, a health coach at Presbyterian Hospital, said she and some of her clients have lost sleep because of COVID-19 related concerns that have led to bad dreams.



"It's not so much having it (COVID-19). It's having to tell people that I have it. That for some reason is really scary to me,” she said.



However, Mercado is doing better after some simple changes you can try too. She said you can start a routine one hour before bed: limiting screen time, drinking water, checking off items on your daily planner or just reading.



If you can’t stay asleep and tend to wake up in the middle of the night, she said to give the box breathing method a try.



“Take a deep breath and in the deep breath have it last four seconds. The other side of the box is hold it for four seconds, exhale for four seconds, and then hold it again for four seconds,” explained Mercado.



She said some clients wake up in the morning with anxiety due to stress. Mercado suggests giving yourself enough space between waking up and going to work.



That will give you time to relax your mind by either walking, doing yoga, having a well-balanced breakfast or setting your goal for the day.



Mercado said oversleeping can also be just as bad as not sleeping enough—as both can affect how your hormones recalibrate.



That’s why she recommends setting new routines, especially if your work is now being done at home, to get about seven to eight hours of sleep each night.



"The sooner we kind of establich a routine, the more we can be successful during this time,” she said.