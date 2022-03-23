Albuquerque health leaders anticipate spike in COVID cases with new variant | KOB 4
Albuquerque health leaders anticipate spike in COVID cases with new variant

Chase Golightly
Updated: March 23, 2022 10:15 PM
Created: March 23, 2022 09:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – COVID cases and hospitalizations have gone down in New Mexico since the biggest spike back in January and February. Now there are concerns about hospital beds filling back up with a new variant that has arrived in the state. 

The omicron subvariant BA. 2 otherwise known as ‘Stealth Omicron’ hasn’t taken over like in other parts of the country, but Chief Medical Officers for Lovelace and University of New Mexico Hospital says it’s only a matter of time. 

"About a third of the cases in the country are the new variant," said Dr. Irene Agostini with UNMH. 

Both health leaders say this subvariant of omicron is harder to detect and is more contagious than Omicron. 

"It's about 30% more contagious than omicron," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval with Lovelace. "We do need to watch this carefully.”

Also like omicron, Agostini says some hospitals treatments for the virus won’t be as effective. 

"Many of the monoclonal antibodies didn't work, there was only one that did work." 

However, oral treatments have been shown effective against the virus. Both UNMH and Lovelace say they will be using that for patients.

Agostini also says those who were infected with the omicron variant will have better protection against its subvariant. 

"If you've had omicron your chance of getting the new variant is less and your chance of getting as sick is less," said Agostini.

However, both health experts say the best and safest way to protect yourself and your family is to be vaccinated.


