Albuquerque health leaders anticipate spike in COVID cases with new variant

Both health leaders say this subvariant of omicron is harder to detect and is more contagious than Omicron.

"It's about 30% more contagious than omicron," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval with Lovelace. "We do need to watch this carefully.”

Also like omicron, Agostini says some hospitals treatments for the virus won’t be as effective.

"Many of the monoclonal antibodies didn't work, there was only one that did work."

However, oral treatments have been shown effective against the virus. Both UNMH and Lovelace say they will be using that for patients.

Agostini also says those who were infected with the omicron variant will have better protection against its subvariant.

"If you've had omicron your chance of getting the new variant is less and your chance of getting as sick is less," said Agostini.

However, both health experts say the best and safest way to protect yourself and your family is to be vaccinated.