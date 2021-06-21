Albuquerque High School student selected for prestigious nationwide honors program | KOB 4
Albuquerque High School student selected for prestigious nationwide honors program

Casey Torres
Updated: June 21, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: June 21, 2021 04:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- Albuquerque Public Charter student, Sophie Earp, is putting New Mexico on the map.

Earp will be a junior this fall and was selected as a delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

She will take part in the honors program virtually. 

Qualifying students need a 3.5 grade point average or higher and a desire to enter the medical field.

"My two aunts have been on the front lines in the medical field, and they have seen some tough situations. And it really pushed me to, if this ever happens again I'm hoping not, then I would be able to help out so much more," said Earp.

Top medical leaders like 2007 Nobel Prize winner Doctor Mario Capecchi will mentor students virtually.

"It's also going to help me be recognized in the future, and I think that is something that's very necessary if you want to be a top-notch surgeon, which is what I'm aiming for of course," she said.

Earp wants to be a cardiothoracic surgeon, and said her next big goal is attending Stanford University School of Medicine.


