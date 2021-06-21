Albuquerque High School student selected for prestigious nationwide honors program

"My two aunts have been on the front lines in the medical field, and they have seen some tough situations. And it really pushed me to, if this ever happens again I'm hoping not, then I would be able to help out so much more," said Earp.

Top medical leaders like 2007 Nobel Prize winner Doctor Mario Capecchi will mentor students virtually.

"It's also going to help me be recognized in the future, and I think that is something that's very necessary if you want to be a top-notch surgeon, which is what I'm aiming for of course," she said.

Earp wants to be a cardiothoracic surgeon, and said her next big goal is attending Stanford University School of Medicine.