Albuquerque high schools ranked for the 2020 school year

Justine Lopez
August 12, 2019 07:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The school-ranking website Niche rated Albuquerque high schools for the 2020 school year based on data provided by the Department of Education, test scores and other user provided data. The 20 point list includes both public and private schools.

RANKINGS

  1. Albuquerque Academy
  2. Sandia Preparatory School
  3. Bosque School 
  4. Menaul School
  5. La Cueva High School

For a complete list, click here.

Justine Lopez


Updated: August 12, 2019 07:35 PM
Created: August 12, 2019 05:41 PM

