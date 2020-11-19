Albuquerque Hobby Lobby shut down after defying public health order

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 19, 2020 10:12 PM
Created: November 19, 2020 07:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Similarities are emerging between the state shutdown in March and the near-total shutdown in November.
Mall parking lots are empty, and electric signage warns of COVID-19.
However, just like last time, there are areas of defiance.
The Hobby Lobby on Montgomery was open, a violation of the governor's public health order. Customers said law enforcement eventually forced the business to close.
"An announcement came on. 'Attention shoppers, attention shoppers. We regret to inform you that the sheriff's department has decided to close down. We need to close down immediately,'" a customer described.
Hobby Lobby is only allowed to offer curbside or delivery services.
Essential businesses, like grocery stores, are allowed to in-person services, and lines continue to be long as people prepare for an uncertain couple of weeks.
