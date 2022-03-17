Albuquerque homeless shelter hosting 71st St. Patrick's Day celebration, fundraiser | KOB 4

Albuquerque homeless shelter hosting 71st St. Patrick's Day celebration, fundraiser

Steve Stucker
Created: March 17, 2022 09:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Good Shepherd Center is hosting its 71st anniversary of service to the homeless in Albuquerque as a virtual program. 

The event will be taking place St. Patrick's Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on the center's website and on Facebook Live, featuring entertainment such as Irish song and dance and information about their service. Mayor Keller is expected to speak and a silent auction will also be taking place.

Steve Stucker talked with two people from the Good Shepherd Center about their St. Patrick's Day celebration. 

Click the video above to view Steve's full interview. 


