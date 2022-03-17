Albuquerque homeless shelter hosting 71st St. Patrick's Day celebration, fundraiser

Steve Stucker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Good Shepherd Center is hosting its 71st anniversary of service to the homeless in Albuquerque as a virtual program.
The event will be taking place St. Patrick's Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on the center's website and on Facebook Live, featuring entertainment such as Irish song and dance and information about their service. Mayor Keller is expected to speak and a silent auction will also be taking place.
Steve Stucker talked with two people from the Good Shepherd Center about their St. Patrick's Day celebration.
