Albuquerque homeless shelter reopens following COVID-19 outbreak

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 26, 2020 02:27 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 02:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-The Westside Emergency Housing Center (WEHC) reopened Sunday following a COVID-19 outbreak.

To prevent a second outbreak, the city reports that it is implementing a strict system-wide implementation of social distancing, mask wearing, health screening and regular handwashing. 

The city announced this month that 17 COVID-19 cases were detected at the homeless shelter, which is open to men, women and families experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque. 

Three meals per day are provided to those staying at the shelter. 

The reopening of the shelter comes as Albuquerque faces a snow storm. The cold temperatures are expected to last through at least Wendesday. 


