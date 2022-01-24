Albuquerque homicide suspect arrested in northern New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police have arrested a suspect in a weekend homicide.
According to a criminal complaint, 21-year-old Francisco Espinoza Almeida Jr. barged into a home where his ex-girlfriend was staying near Sunset Gardens Road and Old Coors in southwest Albuquerque. Then he shot a man she was with multiple times, killing him.
Police officers were dispatched to the home near Sunset Gardens Road and Old Coors after a 911 call. It was the second homicide investigation launched Saturday by Albuquerque police.
Almeida Jr. was taken into custody by New Mexico State Police in northern New Mexico Monday afternoon.
