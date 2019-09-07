Albuquerque Hope and Recovery Center hosts run to raise awareness for addiction

"We're having this hero run because everybody that's in recovery, everybody that's struggling with addiction, struggling with mental health issues and co-occurring, we're all heroes,” Armijo said. “We bring something different to the table."

A Colorado-based support group called Addict2Athlete was a supporter for the run.

"When we started the hero run we wanted a way to say anybody who supports this cause, anybody that's been through this, they're a hero to their community, they're a hero to each other and to their family members who are watching them,” said Rob Arthuleta, founder of Addict2Athlete.

Rob Archuleta said the Hero Run—which the group has been doing for about six years—is about raising awareness that recovery is possible.

“We often think that recovery is they just get sober, but recovery encompasses so much,” Archuleta said. “It’s recovering their health, their wellness, their respect, trust of family members.”

For more information about the Albuquerque Hope and Recovery Center, click here.