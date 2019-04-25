Albuquerque hosting national STEM competition for high school students

"We started the regional level with 4,700 students and we're down to the last 256," Stoneking said.

Rusty Ludwigsen is representing New Mexico.

"I think it's so great to be here as a senior. It's fun that it's in Albuquerque, my hometown," said Ludwigsen.

Rusty is presenting his research on therapy for reducing brain injury after stroke - work he hopes to continue when he starts attending UNM this summer.

"Science really is our future, we're going to see a new space age and new fields in medicine like genetic engineering. In order to progress and solve the issues we face now, we have to invest in the fields that are going to find the answers," Ludwigsen said.

The competition is made possible by a partnership between the Army, Navy, Air Force and 44 different universities

The stakes are high.

The top three competitors in eight categories will share $192,000 in scholarship money.

"Physics, chemistry, we do have some who do rocketry type things, space type things," Stoneking said.

For Rusty, he feels right at home among the science stars.

"Being around people who are like me and very interested in science from around the country is just incredible," Ludwigsen said.