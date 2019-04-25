Albuquerque hosting national STEM competition for high school students | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque hosting national STEM competition for high school students

Eddie Garcia
April 25, 2019 07:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- High school students from across the country are participating STEM contest in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

"We have  bright future ahead of us," said Vicki Stoneking, director of Air Force STEM.

Stoneking says the students had to go through a lot to get to the competition.

"We started the regional level with 4,700 students and we're down to the last 256," Stoneking said.

Rusty Ludwigsen is representing New Mexico.

"I think it's so great to be here as a senior. It's fun that it's in Albuquerque, my hometown," said Ludwigsen.

Rusty is presenting his research on therapy for reducing brain injury after stroke - work he hopes to continue when he starts attending UNM this summer.

"Science really is our future, we're going to see a new space age and new fields in medicine like genetic engineering. In order to progress and solve the issues we face now, we have to invest in the fields that are going to find the answers," Ludwigsen said.

The competition is made possible by a partnership between the Army, Navy, Air Force and 44 different universities

The stakes are high. 

The top three competitors in eight categories will share $192,000 in scholarship money.

"Physics, chemistry, we do have some who do rocketry type things, space type things," Stoneking said.

For Rusty, he feels right at home among the science stars.

"Being around people who are like me and very interested in science from around the country is just incredible," Ludwigsen said.

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: April 25, 2019 07:31 PM
Created: April 25, 2019 03:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier
Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier
Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard
Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard
Rio Rancho water outage expected Thursday night
Rio Rancho water outage expected Thursday night
Advertisement




Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood
Neighbor not surprised teen murder suspect was hiding out in neighborhood
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
UNM doctor: No proof of any connection between measles vaccine and autism
UNM doctor: No proof of any connection between measles vaccine and autism
Ring doorbell app catches thieves in action across Albuquerque
Ring doorbell app catches thieves in action across Albuquerque
New Mexico rivers could flood due to ample snowmelt
New Mexico rivers could flood due to ample snowmelt