Albuquerque Housing Authority: Federal Section 8 money safe for now
Kassi Nelson
January 08, 2019 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many are concerned with how the government shutdown will impact them, including the nearly 4,000 people in Albuquerque in Section 8.
One of those people is Lisa Madrid. She lives in Mountain View Apartments in Southeast Albuquerque. After spending five years in a shelter, an apartment of her own is an answer to her prayers.
“It was like I lived in a mansion,” she said. “I was happy. I’m still happy, but now I’m scared I won’t have a home again.”
Her section 8 money relies on the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. They give federal money to the Albuquerque Housing Authority to pay for a portion of Madrid’s rent.
Linda Bridge, the AHA’s Executive Director, can put Madrid’s and so many other people’s worries to rest for now.
“We received our HUD funding for Section 8 and public housing programs for January and we’ve been told by HUD that we’ll receive it for February as well,” Bridge said.
Bridge said the AHA also has money saved to keep people housed for another couple months beyond that. But once that’s gone, who knows what will happen.
“I just take it day by day though to tell you the truth,” Madrid said.
For Madrid, the only silver lining in the government shutdown is that it’s brought her and her neighbors closer. They’ve all leaned on each other for support through the uncertainty.
