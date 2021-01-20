Albuquerque housing market continues to boom

"Even if it's priced aggressively, and it looks good, you're having multiple offers," Lopez said.

Many folks from highly-populated and expensive cities are making New Mexico home. Industry giants like Netflix are also putting Albuquerque in the spotlight, putting locals who want a slice of home ownership at a disadvantage.

"With the sales prices going up the way they are, it's going to be harder for those first-time home buyers than it was two years ago," Lopez said.

Good news, though — construction permits are also on the rise. Lopez said there were 2,000 issued last year, and 3,000 more are on tap for 2021.