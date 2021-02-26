Albuquerque ice cream shop hit by vandals

"I don't know who's coming after us, it's a little worrisome for my father, my mother, the shop," Will said. "I can deal with a break-in 'cause I've seen it before, but that bullet hole really freaked me out."

The father and son are now questioning whether lawmakers are doing anything to prevent crime.

Rep. Bill Rehm said he's spoken with the Warrens.

"It's unfortunate we are not responding to the community, the community is very upset and crime is at the front," he said. "When I go and talk to my constituents, they don't feel safe."

Rehm said he introduced a crime package during the legislative session. His bills targeted repeat offenders.

"They are getting slaps on their wrists, these criminals, are and there's no repercussions," Will said.

The bills were tabled during the legislative session.