Sunport adds more flights as summer approaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southwest Airlines has released its summer schedule, which includes the return of more flights to the Albuquerque International Sunport.
Direct flights to Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California will return to the Sunport.
“These new cross-country flights are a reflection of the increased demand the Sunport has seen in recent weeks, and the months of work the team there has put in to reconnecting these flights,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “New flights and more daily travelers are great news for the city and for the families who have put off travel for over a year.”
Some routes will also have more options:
City officials said tickets for the flights are on sale now and the new shedule will begin June 6.
Passenger traffic at the Sunport is up 653% compared to last year – the highest it's been since the pandemic began.
“A key component to the Sunport’s recovery from the COVID pandemic is gaining back suspended routes,” said Nyika Allen, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque. “Our development team has been in constant communication with our airline partners working to bring these flights back, and we are very encouraged by Southwest’s latest schedule. We are hopeful to see more of this trend in the coming months.”
Mayor Tim Keller says Southwest Airlines is adding back direct flights to six cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Las Vegas, Chicago, Oakland and Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/hoWyAajElP— Patrick Hayes (@KOBPatrickHayes) May 11, 2021
