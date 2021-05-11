Sunport adds more flights as summer approaches

Baltimore will gain a Sunday option

Las Vegas will gain an additional flight every day

Chicago's Midway Airport will gain another Saturday option

Oakland will gain a Saturday option, now flying every day of the week

City officials said tickets for the flights are on sale now and the new shedule will begin June 6.

Passenger traffic at the Sunport is up 653% compared to last year – the highest it's been since the pandemic began.

“A key component to the Sunport’s recovery from the COVID pandemic is gaining back suspended routes,” said Nyika Allen, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque. “Our development team has been in constant communication with our airline partners working to bring these flights back, and we are very encouraged by Southwest’s latest schedule. We are hopeful to see more of this trend in the coming months.”