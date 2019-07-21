Albuquerque Isotopes stand up to cancer
Christina Rodriguez
July 21, 2019 05:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fans at the Albuquerque Isotopes game Saturday night took a stand for a good cause.
During the sixth inning, fans, players and employees stood up with signs honoring loved ones who have fought the disease.
Nearly 8,000 people in attendance stood together as one, against cancer.
It's something important to many of the players on the Isotopes.
"It's a chance to stand up for reflection, for someone in their own family, friend, someone they know, coworkers, whatever it might be – it's a solemn but very inspirational type of moment," said John Traub, Isotopes general manager.
