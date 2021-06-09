Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western, central New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western, central New Mexico

Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western, central New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 09, 2021 07:44 AM
Created: June 09, 2021 07:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two wildfires in Arizona are causing hazy skies in New Mexico.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to elevated ozone levels and smoke. It is set to expire at 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to CABQ Air, residents with respiratory conditions in the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.

The National Weather Service has also issued an air quality alert for western and central New Mexico.

The Telegraph and the Mescal fires in Arizona have burned more than 100,000 acres combined and are continuing to spread.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque City Council votes to condemn 3 properties
Albuquerque City Council votes to condemn 3 properties
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western, central New Mexico
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western, central New Mexico
Video: Car dangles off I-40 with two deceased men inside
Video: Car dangles off I-40 with two deceased men inside
Artesia man ties clothes together to save tourists in Pecos River
Artesia man ties clothes together to save tourists in Pecos River
11-year-old girl brings mission to hug law enforcement officers to New Mexico
11-year-old girl brings mission to hug law enforcement officers to New Mexico