Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western, central New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two wildfires in Arizona are causing hazy skies in New Mexico.
The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a health alert due to elevated ozone levels and smoke. It is set to expire at 2 p.m. Thursday.
According to CABQ Air, residents with respiratory conditions in the Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.
The National Weather Service has also issued an air quality alert for western and central New Mexico.
The Telegraph and the Mescal fires in Arizona have burned more than 100,000 acres combined and are continuing to spread.
