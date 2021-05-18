Albuquerque jump rope team pushing to get sport in the Olympics

"My best events would probably be speed events, so that would be with wire ropes," Charlee Roerig said. "You're going as fast as you possibly can."

Charlee is one of the team members behind the push to get jump roping in the Olympics.

"It is a sport. I think a lot of the times it's underestimated because people have that understanding of like, oh, a playground sport you're doing dances in stuff in the ropes, but it truly is a sport like the people jump roping are amazing athletes," she said.

Until it becomes an Olympic sport, the group will continue practicing their skills together.

