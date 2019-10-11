Albuquerque keeps pursuing panhandling ordinance | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
October 11, 2019 12:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque is continuing its pursuit of an ordinance that would restrict panhandling despite a judge's ruling that the city's law is an unconstitutional restriction on free speech.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports that the city filed a notice of appeal last month.
    
The measure prohibited panhandlers from standing on sidewalks and medians in the city's streets to solicit motorists.
    
The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the 2017 ordinance on behalf of four people.
    
The ACLU represented a woman who was homeless and regularly sought donations on the street, a couple who handed out donations from their vehicles and a woman who distributed fliers to drivers at red lights.
    
Trudy Jones, the city councilor who sponsored the ordinance, says she thinks the community wants action.

