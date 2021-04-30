Albuquerque launches campaign to highlight the dangers of speeding

Joy Wang
Updated: April 30, 2021 06:53 PM
Created: April 30, 2021 04:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque launched a new campaign to help combat speeding.
The Speeding has a Name campaign focuses on victims of speeding.
Erika Chavez was killed after a speeder crashed into her.
"Our lives have forever changed, and it was important for us to come out here and share our story to ensure another family doesn't go through what we're going through right now," said Rosa, who was related to Chavez.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said speeding is a problem across the city.
"This is not an issue in a particular neighborhood," he said. "This happens all over the city."
During the pandemic, APD said the speeding problem got worse.
"We need to ensure there is accountability for these individuals and that we devote resources to these problems," said APD Chief Harold Medina.
Officers are going to schools to tell kids about the dangers of speeding.
The Speeding has a Name campaign starts Monday with TV and radio spots, billboards, and info on social media.
