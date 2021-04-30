Albuquerque launches campaign to highlight the dangers of speeding

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said speeding is a problem across the city.

"This is not an issue in a particular neighborhood," he said. "This happens all over the city."

During the pandemic, APD said the speeding problem got worse.

"We need to ensure there is accountability for these individuals and that we devote resources to these problems," said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Officers are going to schools to tell kids about the dangers of speeding.

The Speeding has a Name campaign starts Monday with TV and radio spots, billboards, and info on social media.