Albuquerque launches new job development program

January 09, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Job creation, company growth and more skilled workers is the idea behind the new workforce development program in Albuquerque.

The city set aside $1 million to work with small business and CNM to create Job Training Albuquerque.

“How can we help that small business scale up to get that one additional employee that they haven't been able to get before? This is how we're going to be able to do it,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Businesses that meet the requirements and commit to hiring one additional employee can participate.

That employee will receive the needed training, and college credit at CNM to fill the skills gap in Albuquerque.

“CNM is always pleased to participate with other state and local employers to meet the needs of our workforce and meet the needs of our state,” said Tracy Hartzler, CNM president.

The state has a similar program that's been running for years, but city leaders said with its focus on larger businesses, it doesn't help everyone.

“There’s a gap in JTIP, and that's where the city can step up,” Keller said.

City leaders hope the new program will Albuquerque down a path that will make it the best city to start, expand or locate a business.

Click here to learn more about the program


