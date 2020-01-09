Albuquerque launches new job development program

That employee will receive the needed training, and college credit at CNM to fill the skills gap in Albuquerque.

“CNM is always pleased to participate with other state and local employers to meet the needs of our workforce and meet the needs of our state,” said Tracy Hartzler, CNM president.

The state has a similar program that's been running for years, but city leaders said with its focus on larger businesses, it doesn't help everyone.

“There’s a gap in JTIP, and that's where the city can step up,” Keller said.

City leaders hope the new program will Albuquerque down a path that will make it the best city to start, expand or locate a business.

