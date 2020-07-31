Albuquerque launches protest coordination service | KOB 4
Albuquerque launches protest coordination service

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 31, 2020 12:22 PM
Created: July 31, 2020 12:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City officials have announced a new effort to help coordinate safe and peaceful protests in Albuquerque. 

The Albuquerque Office of Equity and Inclusion has a new webpage and hotline for community members who wish to organize a protest or demonstration for any cause. 

“We are committed to protecting the civil rights of all of our residents, including the First Amendment right to protest,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “That’s why we are finding new ways to connect with organizers about critical information to help keep them safe as they plan their First Amendment activities.”

City officials said anyone can call the hotline for information on protesting or to be connected to resources for traffic control and street closures. The hotline number is (505) 269-5927. 

The webpage includes information about permitting, COVID-19 safe practices, and gun laws in Albuquerque


