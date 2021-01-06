Albuquerque life coaches see boost in business

"Often times people are coming is because they feel stuck, and I think that COVID has put us all in our homes. We don't have as many outlets. We don't have as many social connections,” said Boom.



"They're looking for kind of a new sense of purpose and a new sense of self to get through this really challenging time,” said Arlyn.

But the second most common reason Boom and Arlyn get calls for is about the same.

"I would definitely say life-transitions. So many people are in the energy of either losing their job, or they have so much time, they’re no longer enjoying their career. Or they're noticing their relationship is not healthy and strong as they wished it was,” said Boom.

“Definitely career transition. COVID has really disrupted people’s ability to work,” said Arlyn. “A lot of it is helping people discover their skill sets so they can expand their career options.”

If anyone else feels the same way, both coaches agree that each person needs to look within themselves to figure out what they truly want. Then, they can start taking the steps to reaching their new goals in life.