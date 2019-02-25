Local, historic theatre preps for 90th season | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local, historic theatre preps for 90th season

Casey Torres
February 25, 2019 06:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—In August, the Albuquerque Little Theatre will be a part of the metro’s artistic history for 90 years.

Advertisement

ALT is wrapping up its 89th season with three more shows to go.

For nearly a century, the theatre has been a place for actors to hone their craft with some even gracing the silver screen.

Vivian Vance’s Emmy from 'I Love Lucy' was donated to the theatre by her family after her death. The theatre is where Vance got her start.

Henry Avery, the director, says the theatre wants the audience to have “the best seat” in the house by renovating the restrooms before they celebrate their 90th anniversary.

Avery said ALT raised $350,000 for nearly three years to expand the restrooms to shorten intermission times.

“We figured that would be enough in the first estimates, but the bids have come in another $50,000 higher, so we’re back to the drawing board. We have to raise another $50,000,” said Avery.

He hopes the public will help with donations to finish the project. Avery has no doubt they will pitch in as they have since 1930.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: February 25, 2019 06:46 AM
Created: February 25, 2019 06:33 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Advertisement




Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Local, historic theatre preps for 90th season
Local, historic theatre preps for 90th season
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM
Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing