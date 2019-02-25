Local, historic theatre preps for 90th season

Vivian Vance’s Emmy from 'I Love Lucy' was donated to the theatre by her family after her death. The theatre is where Vance got her start.

Henry Avery, the director, says the theatre wants the audience to have “the best seat” in the house by renovating the restrooms before they celebrate their 90th anniversary.

Avery said ALT raised $350,000 for nearly three years to expand the restrooms to shorten intermission times.

“We figured that would be enough in the first estimates, but the bids have come in another $50,000 higher, so we’re back to the drawing board. We have to raise another $50,000,” said Avery.

He hopes the public will help with donations to finish the project. Avery has no doubt they will pitch in as they have since 1930.