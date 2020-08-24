Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok

The ad campaign focuses on that sense of community that some say TikTok creates.

“I never thought that when I started my work that millions of people would be seeing it, and I'm just so honored, and that was my goal is to reach millions of people and let them know that my culture is art,” she said.

For Melissa, showing off her culture on her profile through her makeup is what drives her.

“I'm half Native and half Mexican, so it's really important for me to use my platform to show both cultures represented,” she said. “I do a lot of the Dia de los Muertos looks, the sugar skull looks. I do a lot of, you know, very vibrant colors for Native American looks.”

“I draw a lot of my creativity from those cultures,” she added.

Gardener said although TikTok is at the center of a political fight, she feels sage using the app, and more importantly, she feels the community that comes along with it.

“It makes me feel kind of like a messenger to make sure that people know that TikTok is a very important app to people,” she said. “A lot of people on the app say, 'I've never been heard on any other platform like I am on TikTok'. They can sit there and do a part one of their story, a part two of their story and people hear them, and they respond and they say, ‘Hey, I'm with you too. I've been through this too.’— and I think that is so important.”