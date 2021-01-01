Albuquerque man, 21, charged with attempted bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 21-year-old New Mexico man has been charged with attempted bank robbery after he allegedly demanded money from a teller at a bank’s drive-through window then fled the scene.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court says Daniel Hansen of Albuquerque is accused of entering the Bank of Albuquerque on Coors Blvd around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 16.