Albuquerque man, 21, charged with attempted bank robbery

The Associated Press
Created: January 01, 2021 07:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 21-year-old New Mexico man has been charged with attempted bank robbery after he allegedly demanded money from a teller at a bank’s drive-through window then fled the scene.
A criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court says Daniel Hansen of Albuquerque is accused of entering the Bank of Albuquerque on Coors Blvd around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Federal prosecutors say a teller told him that transactions must be handled at the drive-up window so he went there on foot and wrote a demand for money on a withdrawal slip.
A teller backed away and activated the security alarm, causing Hansen to flee.
