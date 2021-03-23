Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man is accused of having dozens of photos and videos of child pornography on different devices.
Gilbert Vigil is charged with 65 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Special prosecutors with the district attorney’s office claim Vigil had images of children under the age of 13, some possibly as young as five years old.
The district attorney’s office says they were tipped off by the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which got an alert from Google.
Vigil made his first court appearance Tuesday. He will remain behind bars at least until his pretrial detention hearing in District Court.
People can report suspected online child exploitation to the Center for Missing and Exploited children at missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.
